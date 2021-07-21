The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

