The Williams Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

