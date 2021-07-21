The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.39. The9 shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1,246,578 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

