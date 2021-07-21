Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.47 Million Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of WesBanco worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

