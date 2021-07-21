Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.52 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

