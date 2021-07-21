Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,224 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

