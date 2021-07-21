Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 26,696 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

