Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 39,153 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

