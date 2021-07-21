Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.44.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.