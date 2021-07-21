Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.44.

