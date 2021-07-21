Tiger Eye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.1% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 631,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $133,646,000 after purchasing an additional 574,937 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,632,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,585,000 after purchasing an additional 222,733 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 106,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,008,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,272,254,000 after acquiring an additional 603,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.49. 134,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.24. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.