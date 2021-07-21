Tiger Eye Capital LLC Invests $11.22 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. AGCO accounts for about 2.3% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $125.49. 7,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,158. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

