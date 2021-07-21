Tiger Eye Capital LLC Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 769,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for about 1.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

