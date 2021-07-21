Tiger Eye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 2,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.