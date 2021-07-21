Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00.

Tilray stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 538.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

