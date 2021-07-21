Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,496 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MRSN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

