Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TPZEF stock remained flat at $$12.77 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

