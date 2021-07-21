TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies SE is gaining from startups, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. In the past 12 months, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability can be impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TotalEnergies' operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

NYSE:TTE opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

