Tower Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Tower has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $570,498.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tower has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tower Profile

Tower is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,879,436 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

