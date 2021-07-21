TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.23.

TPI Composites stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Insiders have sold 307,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

