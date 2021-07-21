Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

TT stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $102.26 and a one year high of $197.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,720 shares of company stock worth $41,485,978. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

