Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Review

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.53 $6.67 million N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.34 $913.64 million $3.26 26.04

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79% Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24%

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25

Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $73.54, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

