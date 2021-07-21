Treat DAO Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $850,069.06 and approximately $393.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.