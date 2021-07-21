Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

