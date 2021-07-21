Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CMO Sells $630,253.16 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CMO Richard E. Posey sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

