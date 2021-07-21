Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.