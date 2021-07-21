Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.71. 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,421. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

