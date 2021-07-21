Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $253.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 93.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.00 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

