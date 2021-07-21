True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.93.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$660.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.