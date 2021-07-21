TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.