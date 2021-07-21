Truist Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,708.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

