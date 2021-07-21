Truist Securiti Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

