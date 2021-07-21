Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 338.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXR stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

