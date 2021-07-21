Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 17,887 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 438.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $385.85 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.55.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

