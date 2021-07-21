Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,867 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27.

