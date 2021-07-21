Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,675 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

