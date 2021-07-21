Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 46,975 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $195.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

