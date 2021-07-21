Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.