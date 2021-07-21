Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Lemonade worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

