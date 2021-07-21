Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,253.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

