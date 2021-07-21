Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $6,889,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 236,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

TUP stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

