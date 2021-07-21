Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TPTX opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

