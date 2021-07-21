Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 109.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Square were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $13,600,500.00. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.97, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.