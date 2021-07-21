Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

