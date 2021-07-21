Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,050 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,948 shares of company stock worth $25,109,569 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.