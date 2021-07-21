Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 60,345 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.