Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

