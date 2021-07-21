Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,000 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

