Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Novavax by 48.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $16,318,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,439 shares of company stock worth $16,722,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

