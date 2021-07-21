U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

