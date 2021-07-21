Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Sell at Benchmark

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBSFY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

